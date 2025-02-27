College

Mykel Williams: Why healthy Georgia first-round prospect will limit himself at 2025 NFL Combine

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation
Mykel Williams (Getty) INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - FEBRUARY 26: Mykel Williams #DL73 of Georgia speaks to the media during the 2025 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center on February 26, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images) (Justin Casterline/Getty Images)
INDIANAPOLIS — A healthy Mykel Williams smiled from behind the podium at the 2025 NFL Combine on Wednesday.

“I’m as healthy as I’ve been all year,” Williams said, his 6-foot-5 frame looking leaner than ever at 265 pounds after weeks of training leading up to the NFL’s showcase pre-NFL draft event.

That said, Williams explained why he won’t be taking part in many of the drills at the combine because he took a couple of extra weeks after the season to give the ankle he injured — and re-injured more than once during the course of the season — a few more weeks to heal.

“That delayed my training, so I got a late jump,” Williams said. “So (UGA Pro Day) is what I’m going for.”

