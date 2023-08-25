Mykel Williams put in the hard work this offseason so he could potentially dominate for Georgia

ATHENS — Even a player as physically gifted as Mykel Williams gets nervous. The sophomore defensive lineman said as much to reporters this week when recounting memories of his first season at Georgia.

He was not ready for how much louder college football was going to be.

“My first game, the atmosphere, it was like, ‘Wow. All these people, and it’s so loud,’” Williams said. “I was kind of nervous a little bit, but as I got used to playing in those types of games, I kind of relaxed and calmed down.”

Williams actually started his first game against Oregon and would go on to lead Georgia in sacks with 4.5.

But the Columbus, Ga., native isn’t focused on what he did last season or his offseason foot injury. He knows Georgia needs him to have a monster season. Especially as Kirby Smart has raised about the defensive line this season.

