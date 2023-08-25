College

Mykel Williams put in the hard work this offseason so he could potentially dominate for Georgia

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

Mykel Williams 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship (1/9/23) Georgia defensive lineman Mykel Williams (13) during the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif., on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. (Photo by Tony Walsh) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

ATHENS — Even a player as physically gifted as Mykel Williams gets nervous. The sophomore defensive lineman said as much to reporters this week when recounting memories of his first season at Georgia.

He was not ready for how much louder college football was going to be.

“My first game, the atmosphere, it was like, ‘Wow. All these people, and it’s so loud,’” Williams said. “I was kind of nervous a little bit, but as I got used to playing in those types of games, I kind of relaxed and calmed down.”

Williams actually started his first game against Oregon and would go on to lead Georgia in sacks with 4.5.

But the Columbus, Ga., native isn’t focused on what he did last season or his offseason foot injury. He knows Georgia needs him to have a monster season. Especially as Kirby Smart has raised about the defensive line this season.

Read more at DawgNation.com

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!