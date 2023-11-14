Mykel Williams only ‘just now starting to play his best football’ for Georgia

ATHENS — Mykel Williams knew Georgia was going to win on Saturday before stepping out onto the field.

Not because of he was going to go out there and dominate, which he did as he had a season-best 1.5 tackles for loss. But because of an interaction Nolan Smith and Jordan Davis had before the game.

“Nolan was in there trying to get us hype, being Nolan. Went around screaming,” Williams said on Monday. “There was no way we were going to lose this game.

“Having those guys like Jordan Davis, Malik Herring, all those guys over there giving us little leadership. Telling us little things like rip and reach. Little techniques. It helps a lot to be able to look over there for mentorship.”

Williams is well on his way to one day showing up on the sidelines and future Georgia players having the same sort of reverence for him. The defensive end continues to improve during his sophomore season, even if it hasn’t been a straight-line progression.

Injuries have been a part of Williams’ story in 2023. He missed spring practice with a foot injury that required surgery. Then after his most impactful game in a win over South Carolina, he missed the UAB contest with what Kirby Smart referred to as a sickness.

“He didn’t get to show the improvement he would like to in the spring because he didn’t get to go through all the spring,” Smart said. “He came into camp coming off a summer injury. He didn’t get to practice as much in fall camp and spring. I was really pleased when he came back how much he asserted himself into getting in shape, conditioning shape.

“I actually think he’s just now starting to play his best football.”

Smart has seen Williams become more of a leader on Georgia’s defensive line, another positive step in his development.

