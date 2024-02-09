College

Multiple Georgia assistants earn national praise for their efforts in 2024 recruiting cycle

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

Tray Scott (UGA Sports Comm) Tray Scott in Georgia's game against Ole Miss on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

ATHENS — When you finish with the No. 1 ranked recruiting class in the 2024 cycle, odds are you had some assistant coaches putting in overtime to pull and keep a class together.

Georgia did that with its 2024 class, as the Bulldogs signed a total of 28 prospects. Per the 247Sports Composite rankings, 10 of them rank inside the top 100 and five of them are 5-star recruits.

It wasn’t just Kirby Smart pulling all the strings, as multiple assistants earned national recognition for the jobs they did during the 2024 recruiting cycle. Rivals named Georgia defensive line coach Tray Scott its Recruiter of the Year, while former Georgia defensive backs coach Fran Brown earned the honor for 247Sports.

Georgia Director of Recruiting & Player Relations David Cooper was also recognized by 247Sports for being one of the best off-field recruiters.

Scott inked five defensive linemen in this cycle, with Joseph Jonah-Ajonye being the biggest win. Jonah-Ajonye, who is already on campus, finished as the No. 25 overall prospect in the class.

