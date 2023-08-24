Morton fans 11, Ozuna drives in 4 as Braves bully Mets 7-0 to dominate season series

ATLANTA (AP) Even in the Georgia heat, Charlie Morton is thriving at 39.

He gives at least partial credit to extra salt on his food.

Morton gave up only two hits in seven innings while allowing no runs for the third straight start, Marcell Ozuna drove in four runs with three hits, including a two-run homer, and the Atlanta Braves beat the New York Mets 7-0 on Wednesday night.

The majors-leading Braves won two of three from New York, finishing 10-3 in the season series.

“Flat out, they were better than us,” Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor said. “You’ve got to give them credit. They’re a really good team.”

Morton (13-10) set a season high with 11 strikeouts, his second straight game with double-digit strikeouts and the 27th of his career. He won his third straight start - two against the Mets and one against the New York Yankees. The right-hander allowed a combined nine hits in the three wins.

