Missouri opens its so-called ‘November to Remember’ as underdog at Georgia

ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart and his coaching staff got ahead of the Missouri game during the bye week, scouting out the Tigers before Florida preparations began last week.

It’s a Missouri team returning more production than any other in the SEC, per a July report, and currently riding a great wave of momentum.

“We’ve set up a November to remember,” said Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz, who has coined an “STP” approach which stands for “Something To Prove.”

Upsetting the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs at 3:30 p.m. next Saturday would certainly prove plenty, along with snapping UGA’s 25-game win streak and 23-game home field win streak.

That’s why Smart was already talking about the SEC East Division showdown with Missouri before the paint had dried on a punchless 43-20 Cocktail Party win over Billy Napier’s fading Florida program.

The oddsmakers made Georgia a 15-point favorite over the Tigers, who have already guaranteed themselves their first winning season under fourth-year coach Eli Drinkwitz at 7-1 and have twice as many wins over ranked teams (2) as the Bulldogs (1).

“It’s going to be a big one next week, that’s a really good team, I’ve always said they’re extremely physical, big, tough,” said Smart, who has in fact been wary of Missouri teams throughout his tenure.

“Eli does an incredible job on offense. Nobody is playing better on offense right now in the country than they are with their quarterback.”

