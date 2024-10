ATHENS — Mississippi State is coming to Georgia with legit confidence and upset hopes in mind.

“We have an incredible challenge on Saturday,” first year State coach Jeff Lebby said, “but our guys are excited about it.”

UGA (4-1, 1-0) plays host to Mississippi State at 4:15 p.m. on Saturday at Sanford Stadium.

The Maroon Bulldogs opened as a 34-point underdog to the Red & Black variety of Bulldogs representing Georgia, but that’s just a number.

