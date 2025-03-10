Mike White’s process, Georgia resiliency, at heart of Bulldogs March Madness run

ATHENS — Georgia basketball awakened Sunday ready to make up for lost time.

The Bulldogs’ program is finally, once again, headed for play in the NCAA basketball tournament after notching a 79-68 win over Vanderbilt in both teams’ regular-season finale on Saturday.

Georgia’s next stop is Bridgestone Arena in Nashville for a 9:30 p.m. (approximate) tip as a No. 11 seed against No. 14 seed Oklahoma in the SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament.

The Bulldogs will arrive having already done enough work to secure what’s been an elusive NCAA tourney at-large bid.

Read more at DawgNation.