Georgia’s impressive road win at South Carolina likely clinched a spot in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, according to ESPN expert Joe Lunardi.

“If you see him, hold him to it,” Georgia coach Mike White quipped during his postgame Zoom session after the wire-to-wire 73-64 win over South Carolina.

“We just can’t worry about that stuff.

“We can’t control any of that, so we’re going to worry about what we can control and getting a great day of rest.”

Read more at DawgNation.