Bobo Named Broyles Award Finalist

ATHENS, Ga. --- Georgia’s John & Alice Sands Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach Mike Bobo has been named one of five finalists for the Broyles Award given to college football’s top assistant coach, according to an announcement from the Frank & Barbara Broyles Foundation Monday.

The four other finalists for the Broyles Award are: Iowa defensive coordinator/secondary coach Phil Parker, LSU offensive coordinator/tight ends coach Mike Denbrock, Michigan offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Sherrone Moore and Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein.

Bobo was also a 2012 finalist for the Broyles Award during his first stint back at Georgia. Former Bulldog Offensive Coordinator and current Baltimore Raven Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken was a 2022 Broyles finalist. In addition, former Georgia Defensive Coordinator and current Oregon head coach Dan Lanning was a 2019 and 2021 finalist. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart won the 2009 honor and was a finalist in 2015 while at Alabama.

The winner will be announced at a ceremony in Little Rock, Ark., on Dec. 5.

Back in his second term as the Bulldogs’ coordinator, Bobo has his offense on pace to set school records in average yards per game (496.4), average yards per play (7.25) and best completion percentage (72.4). Georgia is scoring 39.6 points per game, which ranks eighth nationally. In addition, Bobo’s offense ranks second nationally in third down conversion percentage at 57 percent.

No. 1 Georgia (12-0, 8-0 SEC) starts the postseason in the SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium versus No. 8 Alabama (11-1, 8-0 SEC) on Saturday. CBS will televise the matchup at 4 p.m.