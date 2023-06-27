Michigan reportedly makes a loud statement about Georgia football’s place in college football

Michigan is not set to play Georgia during the 2023 college football season. The two teams last met in the 2021 Orange Bowl, a game Georgia won handily over Jim Harbaugh and company.

Yet the Wolverines are in some ways focused on beating Georgia during the 2023 season.

On a recent podcast with Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks of the NFL Network, Bruce Feldman of the Athletic shared that Michigan had installed a “Beat Georgia” period into its practice schedule.

Michigan has done this in the past with regard to beating Ohio State, its annual Big Ten rival. The Wolverines have beaten Ohio State in each of the past two seasons. Michigan and Georgia are the lone two teams to make the College Football Playoff in each of the last two seasons.

