College

Michigan players share ‘Beat Georgia’ practice details at Big Ten media days

By Connor Riley, DawgNation.com

Kris Jenkins (Getty) COLUMBUS, OHIO - NOVEMBER 26: Kris Jenkins #94 of the Michigan Wolverines celebrates a 45-23 victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium on November 26, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images) (Ben Jackson/Getty Images)

By Connor Riley, DawgNation.com

It turns out Michigan is committed to the idea of beating Georgia.

Michigan players spoke about the “Beat Georgia” practice period at Big Ten media days. Bruce Feldman of The Athletic first reported that Michigan had installed a “Beat Georgia” period last month. The Wolverines have something similar when it comes to Ohio State, their annual rival they play at the end of every season.

And even with Georgia not on Michigan’s schedule, the Wolverines know they’re probably going to have to take down the two-time defending champions at some point. The earliest Georgia and Michigan could play would be the College Football Playoff semifinals. The host sites this year will either be in New Orleans at the Sugar Bowl or at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.

Read more at DawgNation.com.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!