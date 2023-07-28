Michigan players share ‘Beat Georgia’ practice details at Big Ten media days

It turns out Michigan is committed to the idea of beating Georgia.

Michigan players spoke about the “Beat Georgia” practice period at Big Ten media days. Bruce Feldman of The Athletic first reported that Michigan had installed a “Beat Georgia” period last month. The Wolverines have something similar when it comes to Ohio State, their annual rival they play at the end of every season.

And even with Georgia not on Michigan’s schedule, the Wolverines know they’re probably going to have to take down the two-time defending champions at some point. The earliest Georgia and Michigan could play would be the College Football Playoff semifinals. The host sites this year will either be in New Orleans at the Sugar Bowl or at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.

