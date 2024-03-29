Micah Morris shares how loss to Alabama motivates him, 2024 Georgia football team

ATHENS — Micah Morris doesn’t mince words when discussing why he likes playing football.

And his description fits everything Kirby Smart has built the Georgia program to be.

“I like running into people, I like running over people. It’s just a mentality,” Morris said. “Their mouthpiece better be in because mine is in and I’m coming for you. That’s pretty much it.”

Morris is entering his fourth season in Georgia’s program. He emerged as a real contributor for the Bulldogs last season, working his way into the rotation at left guard.

