Mentor describes 5-star Jadon Haselwood’s official as a “great” visit

Want to attack every day with the latest UGA football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings at least four days a week. The play sheet today calls for a recap on the just-completed official visit made to UGA by 5-star receiver Jadon Haselwood.

Jadon Haselwood was able to finish his recruiting visit process this weekend. The program he was committed to for approximately 20 months got the last one.

That bodes well for the Bulldogs under head coach Kirby Smart. Usually.

How did the visit go? DawgNation briefly quizzed his mentor Darrin Hood about the trip.

“Great visit,” Hood told DawgNation. “Had a chance to learn more about UGA than what we already knew. [We] like that they’re expanding the training facility.”

Talks have been ongoing for UGA to upgrade its current setup to include a new multi-purpose facility which will include offices and a new state-of-the-art-for-the-SEC weight room.

Look for the Bulldogs to also try to include a new training table and dining area for its athletes in that future facility.

Those plans are in the works but have yet to be formalized or approved by the University of Georgia Athletic Association.

That said, it is a good sign the progress on that front appears clear enough to warrant mentioning it to high-profile recruits on their officials.

Hood has been with Haselwood on almost every recruiting trip. He was with him in Athens over the weekend.

What did UGA show Jadon Haselwood?

How does UGA plan to use the nation’s No. 1 prospect at WR on the 247Sports composite ratings? That was covered in detail this weekend.

Rival schools in this recruitment had been much more transparent with Haselwood about how he would fit into their offenses and their schemes.

Haselwood has told DawgNation that UGA had not put much on the board or projector screen in the past about that.

He basically summarized those talks as being told he would be an “X receiver”.

It might have been because of the fact that Haselwood was a long-time commit for almost 20 months. Those other recruiting peers had to really show him something to turn his head.

Well, the Bulldogs did show him how they planned to use him on that trip.

“Yeah, they did,” Hood said to acknowledge the Bulldogs gave a detailed plan on how he would fit into the offense. “And this will be a tough decision but he’s still weighing all his options.”

The photo opp in the black jersey with the Heisman Trophy also had to help, too.

Hood even weighed in on where the visit ranked among his trips to UGA. He did so and then also paid a compliment to a current member of the Georgia staff.

It appears that both longtime recruiter James Coley and first-year receivers coach Cortez Hankton loom large for the Bulldogs.

“This was right near the top for all the visits I’ve been on with him and the impact Coach Hankton has had with the receivers has been tremendous,” Hood relayed to DawgNation.

It was also noteworthy to see how the Bulldogs created a poster that included Haselwood’s state championship with Cedar Grove that paid tribute to his lost friend Trevon Richardson.

That print, along with many others, was waiting for Haselwood when he checked into his hotel room for his official visit over the weekend.

What Jadon Haselwood said last week that stood out

Tuesday will likely be the day. That’s what Jadon Haselwood told DawgNation last week after his Cedar Grove team won the GHSA Class 3A state championship.

His top 5 schools will be Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Oklahoma and Tennessee.

“I don’t know,” he said. “With that top 5, I have still got some thinking to do. I am having a sitdown on Tuesday with my family I believe. We are going to discuss this.”

Haselwood will then sign on Dec. 19 and share that decision with the world on Jan. 5.

He said that day that he has noticed an uptick in the UGA passing game of late.

“You got Georgia,” he said while rolling through his final five schools. “I feel like they are going to open the throwing game up a little bit. Coach [Cortez] Hankton. Good coach. Played in the league as well so.”

In case you missed it, Part I

Tyrique Stevenson made an announcement on Twitter Sunday evening which got everyone’s attention. He whittled down his decision to two schools.

Those two will be Georgia and Miami.

For those that have been following his recruitment on DawgNation, it was not a surprise.

The feeling I’ve always picked up from him was that it was eventually going to be a Georgia or Miami decision.

Other contenders like Auburn and Florida were just trying to garner the chance that comes with an official visit.

Well, they got their official visits, but it appears that was the gist of it.

With my recruitment coming to an end I would like to thank all coaches and programs for taking the time to recruit me and offer me but I will be choosing out of The University of Miami & The university of Georgia Dec 19 pic.twitter.com/nDeDZDz1T8 — The Freak 7️⃣⚡️™️ (@dreamchaserTy10) December 17, 2018

There was some early confusion about that tweet. Did that tweet mean he was bypassing his chance to announce from the All-American Bowl and its NBC broadcast on Jan. 5?

As it turns out, it did not. Stevenson quickly updated me that the plan had not changed. He may sign his papers on Dec. 19 during the early period, but he still plans to let the world know on Jan. 5.

Nothing has changed there.

Stevenson ranks as the No. 2 remaining uncommitted target for 2019 on the DawgNation top targets list that we update each week on our weekly “Before the Hedges” live stream and podcast.

The 6-foot-1, 205-pounder will enroll early at Georgia or Miami after that appearance at the All-American Bowl in Texas. He ranks as the nation’s No. 4 cornerback prospect for 2019 on the 247Sports composite ratings.

It also places him at No. 38 nationally on the overall rankings. Stevenson put together the type of senior season that does merit a rankings bump. It might see him reach 5-star status after the All-American games.

Where I’m from you either sell dope or play sports 🧢…….. Ma just hold on I promise you we gonna be more than good soon 🤞 #SeniorSnz7️⃣ pic.twitter.com/HCtFsc5qrL — The Freak 7️⃣⚡️™️ (@dreamchaserTy10) December 5, 2018

In case you missed it, Part II

Stevenson wasn’t the only recruit that added some clarity to his process on Sunday night. Trezmen Marshall, a 4-star ILB commit in this class, shared the word on Twitter he was shut down and “110 percent committed” to UGA going forward.

That was noteworthy because Marshall told DawgNation just last week that his longtime relationship with Tennessee defensive coordinator Kevin Sherrer was going to be a factor in his final decision.

But now it will not. Marshall removed all the intrigue from his decision with a Sunday tweet.

Why?

He told DawgNation his official visit was just that good. That likely meant that the Bulldogs assured him he had a spot in the class regardless of what happens this week with decisions to come, including 5-star ILB target Nakobe Dean.

110% committed I will be signing Wednesday dec, 19#godawgs pic.twitter.com/vLAAPZIAjd — TREZMEN LACEY (@TrezmanM17) December 16, 2018

