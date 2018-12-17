Listen Live
cloudy-day
45°
H 59
L 37

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
45°
Clear
H 59° L 37°
  • cloudy-day
    45°
    Current Conditions
    Clear. H 59° L 37°
  • clear-day
    59°
    Today
    Clear. H 59° L 37°
  • clear-day
    57°
    Tomorrow
    Mostly Clear. H 57° L 38°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
College
Mentor describes 5-star Jadon Haselwood’s official as a “great” visit
Close

Mentor describes 5-star Jadon Haselwood’s official as a “great” visit

Mentor describes 5-star Jadon Haselwood’s official as a “great” visit

Mentor describes 5-star Jadon Haselwood’s official as a “great” visit

By: Jeff Sentell DawgNation
Jadon Haselwood-UGA recruiting-Georgia recruiting

Want to attack every day with the latest UGA football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings at least four days a week. The play sheet today calls for a recap on the just-completed official visit made to UGA by 5-star receiver Jadon Haselwood

Jadon Haselwood was able to finish his recruiting visit process this weekend. The program he was committed to for approximately 20 months got the last one.

That bodes well for the Bulldogs under head coach Kirby Smart. Usually.

Jadon Haselwood-UGA recruiting-Georgia recruiting
Jadon Haselwood plans to sit down with his family on Tuesday and map out his college decision. He will sign on Dec. 19, announce that choice on Jan. 5 from the All-American Bowl and then report as a midyear enrollee to the school of his choice after that. (Jadon Haselwood/Instagram)

How did the visit go? DawgNation briefly quizzed his mentor Darrin Hood about the trip.

“Great visit,” Hood told DawgNation. “Had a chance to learn more about UGA than what we already knew. [We] like that they’re expanding the training facility.”

Talks have been ongoing for UGA to upgrade its current setup to include a new multi-purpose facility which will include offices and a new state-of-the-art-for-the-SEC weight room.

Look for the Bulldogs to also try to include a new training table and dining area for its athletes in that future facility.

Those plans are in the works but have yet to be formalized or approved by the University of Georgia Athletic Association.

That said, it is a good sign the progress on that front appears clear enough to warrant mentioning it to high-profile recruits on their officials.

Hood has been with Haselwood on almost every recruiting trip. He was with him in Athens over the weekend.

What did UGA show Jadon Haselwood?

How does UGA plan to use the nation’s No. 1 prospect at WR on the 247Sports composite ratings? That was covered in detail this weekend.

Rival schools in this recruitment had been much more transparent with Haselwood about how he would fit into their offenses and their schemes.

Jadon Haselwood-UGA recruiting-Georgia recruiting
Jadon Haselwood now plans to sort through his college decision on Tuesday with his family. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)

Haselwood has told DawgNation that UGA had not put much on the board or projector screen in the past about that.

He basically summarized those talks as being told he would be an “X receiver”.

It might have been because of the fact that Haselwood was a long-time commit for almost 20 months. Those other recruiting peers had to really show him something to turn his head.

Well, the Bulldogs did show him how they planned to use him on that trip.

“Yeah, they did,” Hood said to acknowledge the Bulldogs gave a detailed plan on how he would fit into the offense. “And this will be a tough decision but he’s still weighing all his options.”

The photo opp in the black jersey with the Heisman Trophy also had to help, too.

Hood even weighed in on where the visit ranked among his trips to UGA. He did so and then also paid a compliment to a current member of the Georgia staff.

It appears that both longtime recruiter James Coley and first-year receivers coach Cortez Hankton loom large for the Bulldogs.

“This was right near the top for all the visits I’ve been on with him and the impact Coach Hankton has had with the receivers has been tremendous,” Hood relayed to DawgNation.

It was also noteworthy to see how the Bulldogs created a poster that included Haselwood’s state championship with Cedar Grove that paid tribute to his lost friend Trevon Richardson.

That print, along with many others, was waiting for Haselwood when he checked into his hotel room for his official visit over the weekend.

RELATED: Jadon Haselwood provides epic state title finish to his prep career

What Jadon Haselwood said last week that stood out 

Tuesday will likely be the day. That’s what Jadon Haselwood told DawgNation last week after his Cedar Grove team won the GHSA Class 3A state championship.

His top 5 schools will be Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Oklahoma and Tennessee.

“I don’t know,” he said. “With that top 5, I have still got some thinking to do. I am having a sitdown on Tuesday with my family I believe. We are going to discuss this.”

Haselwood will then sign on Dec. 19 and share that decision with the world on Jan. 5.

He said that day that he has noticed an uptick in the UGA passing game of late.

“You got Georgia,” he said while rolling through his final five schools. “I feel like they are going to open the throwing game up a little bit. Coach [Cortez] Hankton. Good coach. Played in the league as well so.”

In case you missed it, Part I

Tyrique Stevenson made an announcement on Twitter Sunday evening which got everyone’s attention. He whittled down his decision to two schools.

Tyrique Stevenson-UGA recruiting-Georgia recruiting-georgia football-georgia podcast-uga-tyrique stevenson
Tyrique Stevenson rates as the nation’s No. 4 cornerback prospect for 2019 on the 247Sports composite ratings. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)

Those two will be Georgia and Miami.

For those that have been following his recruitment on DawgNation, it was not a surprise.

The feeling I’ve always picked up from him was that it was eventually going to be a Georgia or Miami decision.

Other contenders like Auburn and Florida were just trying to garner the chance that comes with an official visit.

Well, they got their official visits, but it appears that was the gist of it.

There was some early confusion about that tweet. Did that tweet mean he was bypassing his chance to announce from the All-American Bowl and its NBC broadcast on Jan. 5?

As it turns out, it did not. Stevenson quickly updated me that the plan had not changed. He may sign his papers on Dec. 19 during the early period, but he still plans to let the world know on Jan. 5.

Nothing has changed there.

RELATED: Get to know major UGA recruiting target Tyrique “The Dreamchaser” Stevenson

Stevenson ranks as the No. 2 remaining uncommitted target for 2019 on the DawgNation top targets list that we update each week on our weekly “Before the Hedges” live stream and podcast.

The 6-foot-1, 205-pounder will enroll early at Georgia or Miami after that appearance at the All-American Bowl in Texas. He ranks as the nation’s No. 4 cornerback prospect for 2019 on the 247Sports composite ratings.

It also places him at No. 38 nationally on the overall rankings. Stevenson put together the type of senior season that does merit a rankings bump. It might see him reach 5-star status after the All-American games.

In case you missed it, Part II

Stevenson wasn’t the only recruit that added some clarity to his process on Sunday night. Trezmen Marshall, a 4-star ILB commit in this class, shared the word on Twitter he was shut down and “110 percent committed” to UGA going forward.

Trezmen Marshall-UGA football-UGA recruiting
Trezmen Marshall basically tweeted out that you can put his name in Sharpie for the 2019 class at UGA. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)

That was noteworthy because Marshall told DawgNation just last week that his longtime relationship with Tennessee defensive coordinator Kevin Sherrer was going to be a factor in his final decision.

But now it will not. Marshall removed all the intrigue from his decision with a Sunday tweet.

Why?

He told DawgNation his official visit was just that good. That likely meant that the Bulldogs assured him he had a spot in the class regardless of what happens this week with decisions to come, including 5-star ILB target Nakobe Dean.

 

Miss any Intel? The DawgNation recruiting archive will get you up to speed just as fast as former Georgia All-American LB Roquan Smith found the ball after the snap.

The post Mentor describes 5-star Jadon Haselwood’s official as a “great” visit appeared first on DawgNation.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

News

  • Little if any progress as partial government shutdown looms
    Little if any progress as partial government shutdown looms
    The fight over President Donald Trump's $5 billion wall funds has deepened, threatening a partial government shutdown in a standoff that has become increasingly common in Washington. It wasn't always like this, with Congress and the White House at a crisis over government funding. The House and Senate used to pass annual appropriation bills, and the president signed them into law. But in recent years the shutdown scenario has become so routine that it raises the question: Have shutdowns as a negotiating tool lost their punch? Monday brought few signs of progress. A partial shutdown that could occur at midnight Friday risks disrupting government operations and leaving hundreds of thousands of federal employees furloughed or working without pay over the holiday season. Costs would be likely in the billions of dollars. Trump was meeting with his team and getting regular updates, said White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Trump was also tweeting Monday to keep up the pressure. Exiting a Senate Republican leadership meeting late Monday, Sen. John Thune of South Dakota said, 'It looks like it probably is going to have to build for a few days here before there's a solution.' The president is insisting on $5 billion for the wall along the southern border with Mexico, but he does not have the votes from the Republican-led Congress to support it. Democrats are offering to continue funding at current levels, $1.3 billion, not for the wall but for fencing and other border security. It's unclear how many House Republicans, with just a few weeks left in the majority before relinquishing power to House Democrats, will even show up midweek for possible votes. Speaker Paul Ryan's office had no update. Many Republicans say it's up to Trump and Democrats to cut a deal. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Trump talk most days, but the senator's spokesman would not confirm if they spoke Monday about a plan. McConnell opened the chamber hoping for a 'bipartisan collaborative spirit' that would enable Congress to finish its work. 'We need to make a substantial investment in the integrity of our border,' McConnell said. 'And we need to close out the year's appropriation process.' Meanwhile more than 800,000 government workers are preparing for the uncertainty ahead. The dispute could affect nine of 15 Cabinet-level departments and dozens of agencies, including the departments of Homeland Security, Transportation, Interior, Agriculture, State and Justice, as well as national parks and forests. About half the workers would be forced to continue working without immediate pay. Others would be sent home. Congress often approves their pay retroactively, even if they were ordered to stay home. 'Our members are asking how they are supposed to pay for rent, food, and gas if they are required to work without a paycheck,' said a statement from J. David Cox, Sr., president of the American Federation of Government Employees, the large federal worker union. 'The holiday season makes these inquiries especially heart-wrenching.' Many agencies, including the Pentagon and the departments of Veterans Affairs and Health and Human Services, are already funded for the year and will continue to operate as usual, regardless of whether Congress and the president reach agreement this week. Congress already approved funding this year for about 75 percent of the government's discretionary account for the budget year that began Oct. 1. The U.S. Postal Service, busy delivering packages for the holiday season, wouldn't be affected by any government shutdown because it's an independent agency. Trump said last week he would be 'proud' to have a shutdown to get Congress to approve a $5 billion down payment to fulfill his campaign promise to build a border wall. During his 2016 presidential campaign, Trump promised that Mexico would pay for the wall. Mexico has refused. Democratic leaders Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi, in a meeting last week at the White House, suggested keeping funding at its current level, $1.3 billion, for improved fencing. Trump had neither accepted nor rejected the Democrats' offer, telling them he would take a look. Schumer said Monday he had yet to hear from Trump. Speaking on the Senate floor, Schumer warned that 'going along with the Trump shutdown is a futile act' because House Democrats would quickly approve government funding in January. 'President Trump still doesn't have a plan to keep the government open,' Schumer said Monday. 'No treat or temper tantrum will get the president his wall.' One option for lawmakers would be to provide stopgap funding for a few weeks, until the new Congress convenes Jan. 3, when Pelosi is poised to become House speaker. Wyoming Sen. John Barrasso, who is in line to become the No. 3 Republican in the Senate, suggested a stopgap bill could be one way to resolve the issue or a longer-term bill that includes money for border security. GOP leaders, though, were frustrated as the clock ticked away. Leaving the weekly leadership meeting, Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., said any planning was a 'very closely held thing. That's why we should never let this happen. We should pass the bills the way we're supposed to pass them.' ___ Associated Press writer Laurie Kellman in Washington contributed to this report.
  • Democrats fight over who owns data ahead of 2020
    Democrats fight over who owns data ahead of 2020
    Democratic National Committee officials and a group of state party leaders are trying to resolve an increasingly ugly dispute over how the party manages and pays for the voter data used in campaigns. The saga, which spilled into open view in recent weeks, eventually will determine how extensive and useful a voter information file will be to the Democratic presidential nominee in 2020. The fight also is testing DNC Chairman Tom Perez and his promises to rebuild trust across Democrats' national headquarters, state parties and donors across the country following a 2016 campaign that left the party fractured. DNC officials will meet Tuesday in Washington with certain state party chairs and executive directors as the party attempts to overhaul its data operation amid widespread agreement that Democrats have been lapped by Republicans on a pillar of campaign infrastructure. The gathering is complicated by a recent round of emails among Perez and state party chiefs, with each side effectively accusing the other of a counterproductive power grab. 'Here's the bottom line: We all want to win,' Perez told The Associated Press in an interview ahead of Tuesday's private session. Yet he alluded to the obvious tensions, saying 'a lot of stakeholders ... have very important equities in the process.' Perez supports creation of a data trust — a legal entity separate from the party itself — designed for the national party, state party, Democratic candidates and the left's special interest groups to share data in real time. Republicans already use a similar structure, and Democrats concede it was an underappreciated variable in President Donald Trump's 2016 victory. State party leaders say they also want sharable, real-time data. But they argue that could be accomplished through a co-operative managed through state parties and aided by a third-party vendor, TargetSmart, a company many state parties already use as a data contractor. A key in both proposals is having some independent entity that could collect data from independent groups — Planned Parenthood, Sierra Club or Indivisible, for example — without running afoul of campaign finance rules that prohibit coordination between those groups and political parties or individual campaigns. In the DNC's preferred model, the trust itself is the go-between. In a counterproposal advanced by Minnesota's Ken Martin, who leads the national group of state party chairmen, TargetSmart could end up being at the center. In a weekend email to state party leaders, Perez said the states' proposal 'would tear down just about everything about our current data structure, reversing so much of the progress we made over the past decade.' One state executive director, Alaska's Jay Parmley, retorted that Perez's commentary was 'petty and completely unnecessary.' A key point of contention is who would control the data. Now, state parties control their own voter files, feeding it to a national voter file that the DNC pays to have analyzed and put into a form that is usable for individual campaigns. But by owning their own data, state parties get to make money selling it to candidates. South Carolina Chairman Trav Robertson recalls serving as Oklahoma's state party executive director in lean times. 'If I didn't have that revenue, I'd have had to shut it all down,' he said. National party officials insist that the trust model would ensure a source of revenue for state parties, while maintaining state control over how the data is used. That includes, for example, whether primary challengers of an incumbent Democrat could buy a state's voter file. But the details haven't been ironed out. There's also concern from Robertson and other state chairs about who would control the trust. A co-op model would be run by the executives of the organizations involved, such as state chairs or DNC executives. The governing board of a trust would be determined by the entity's legal structure. Both sides have raised questions about financial motives, but there would be for-profit entities involved either way — just as there are in the current data operation. The trust itself legally would be a for-profit enterprise, though Perez's team notes it would not have shareholders collecting dividends and would steer money back into party data building. Under the state plan, TargetSmart would certainly profit as the principal contractor, as it does now in its work with state parties. ___ Follow Barrow on Twitter at https://twitter.com/BillBarrowAP.
  • AP sources: Trump plans to create US Space Command
    AP sources: Trump plans to create US Space Command
    President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order soon, possibly as early as Tuesday, creating a U.S. Space Command that will better organize and advance the military's vast operations in space, U.S. officials say. Vice President Mike Pence will make the announcement Tuesday at the Kennedy Space Center, in Cape Canaveral, Florida, two U.S. officials said. Trump's order is separate from his oft-stated goal of creating a 'Space Force' as an independent armed service branch, but it's considered a step in that direction. The move will launch a long and complicated process, requiring the Defense Department to pull together various space units and agencies from across the military services into a more coordinated, independent organization. The U.S. Air Force's existing Space Command would be a key component of the new joint entity, raising space to the same status as U.S. Cyber Command. The U.S. officials said the order will be signed by the end of the year, but could happen as early as Tuesday. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to speak publicly on the matter. The move would actually recreate a U.S. Space Command, which existed from 1985 to 2002. It was disbanded in the aftermath of the 9/11 terrorist attacks so U.S. Northern Command could be established, focusing on defense of the homeland. Although Space Command went away, its functions did not. They were absorbed by U.S. Strategic Command, and the Air Force retained its lead role in space through Air Force Space Command. The military has been trying for decades to reorganize and accelerate technological advances in space. Some blame the Air Force for underinvesting in space because it prefers spending on warplanes. The key goal is to find more effective ways to defend U.S. interests in space, especially the constellations of satellites that U.S. ground, sea and air forces rely on for navigation, communications and surveillance. These roles make them increasingly tempting military targets as China and Russia work on ways to disrupt, disable and even destroy American satellites. The military's role in space has been under scrutiny because the United States is increasingly reliant on orbiting satellites that are difficult to protect. U.S. intelligence agencies reported earlier this year that Russia and China were pursuing 'nondestructive and destructive' anti-satellite weapons for use during a future war. And there are growing worries about cyberattacks that could target satellite technology, potentially leaving troops in combat without electronic communications or navigation abilities.
  • No timeline: O'Rourke not rushing 2020 decision despite buzz
    No timeline: O'Rourke not rushing 2020 decision despite buzz
    If the Democratic 2020 presidential field is on pins and needles as Beto O'Rourke decides if he wants to run, it could be a long wait. The outgoing Texas congressman's team says he has no timeline for deciding if he'd like to try to oust President Donald Trump. He's simply planning to finish his congressional term Jan. 3, then make up his mind. Meanwhile, he's relying on a small inner circle that so far hasn't grown — even as the hype around them intensifies. That could put him behind other top Democrats who have been preparing for possible 2020 runs for months. But O'Rourke's advisers and supporters say his unorthodox style is what made him a political star, and taking his time only heightens that.
  • With final jabs at FBI, Michael Flynn heads to sentencing
    With final jabs at FBI, Michael Flynn heads to sentencing
    Michael Flynn will likely walk out of a courtroom a free man due to his extensive cooperation with federal prosecutors, but the run-up to his sentencing hearing Tuesday has exposed raw tensions over an FBI interview in which he lied about his Russian contacts. The former national security adviser's lawyers have suggested that investigators discouraged him from having an attorney present during the January 2017 interview and never informed him it was a crime to lie. Prosecutors shot back, 'He does not need to be warned it is a crime to lie to federal agents to know the importance of telling them the truth.' On Monday evening, the dispute— and a judge's intervention— led prosecutors to publicly file a redacted copy of the notes from Flynn's FBI interview that largely bolster the case, showing he told agents things he later said were false. Still, the mere insinuation of underhanded tactics has been startling given the seemingly productive relationship between the two sides, and it was especially striking since prosecutors with special counsel Robert Mueller's office have praised Flynn's cooperation and recommended against prison time. The defense arguments spurred speculation that Flynn may be trying to get sympathy from President Donald Trump or may be playing to a judge known for a zero-tolerance view of government misconduct. 'It's an attempt, I think, to perhaps characterize Flynn as a victim or perhaps to make him look sympathetic in the eyes of a judge — and, at the same time, to portray the special counsel in a negative light,' said former federal prosecutor Jimmy Gurule, a University of Notre Dame law school professor. Until the dueling memos were filed last week, Flynn had cooperated extensively and largely eschewed the aggressive tactics of others involved in the Mueller probe. Prosecutors, for instance, have accused former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort of lying to them even after he agreed to cooperate. Another potential target, Jerome Corsi, leaked draft court documents and accused Mueller's team of bullying him. And George Papadopoulos, a Trump campaign adviser recently released from a two-week prison sentence, has lambasted the investigation and publicly claimed that he was set up. But then came Flynn's sentencing memo. Although Flynn and his attorneys stopped short of any direct accusations of wrongdoing, but they suggested the FBI, which approached Flynn at the White House just days after Trump's inauguration, played to his desire to keep the encounter quiet and as a result kept him from involving a lawyer. They also insinuated that Flynn deserves credit for not publicly seizing on the fact that FBI officials involved in the investigation later came under scrutiny themselves. Former Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, who contacted Flynn to arrange the interview, was fired this year for what the Justice Department said was a lack of candor over a news media leak. Peter Strzok, one of the two agents who interviewed Flynn, was removed from Mueller's team and later fired for trading anti-Trump texts with another FBI official. Mueller's team has sharply pushed back at any suggestion that Flynn was duped, with prosecutors responding that as a high-ranking military officer steeped in national security issues Flynn 'knows he should not lie to federal agents.' Trump has made no secret that he sees Mueller's investigation as a 'witch hunt' and has continued to lash out at prosecutors he sees as biased against him and those who help them. He's shown continued sympathy for Flynn, though, calling him a 'great person' and asserting erroneously last week that the FBI said he didn't lie. Flynn has not tried to retract his guilty plea, and there's every indication the sentencing will proceed as scheduled. Arun Rao, a former Justice Department prosecutor in Maryland, said the defense memo is striking because it's 'inconsistent' with Flynn's cooperative stance so far. 'You also wonder in this very unusual situation,' he said, 'whether it is a play for a pardon.' It's also possible that at least some of the defense arguments may resonate with U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan, who was the judge in the Justice Department's botched prosecution of now-deceased Republican Sen. Ted Stevens of Alaska. He dismissed the case after prosecutors admitted that they withheld exculpatory evidence, prompting the judge to say that in nearly 25 years on the bench, 'I've never seen anything approaching the mishandling and misconduct that I've seen in this case.' In an opinion piece for The Wall Street Journal last year, Sullivan said the case inspired him to explicitly remind prosecutors in every criminal case before him of their obligation to provide defendants with favorable evidence. He says he has encouraged colleagues to do the same. In Flynn's case, he directed prosecutors to produce FBI records at the center of his case, including portions of the notes from his Jan. 24, 2017, FBI interview. The notes, publicly filed Monday evening, show that FBI agents interviewed Flynn about his contacts with Russia, including his past trips to the country and his conversations with Sergey Kislyak, then Russia's ambassador to the U.S. The notes show Flynn told agents he didn't ask Kislyak not to escalate Russia's response to sanctions imposed by the Obama administration in response to election interference. But Flynn admitted in court papers last year that he did. The notes also show Flynn told agents he didn't ask Kislyak to see if Russia would vote a certain way on a United Nations resolution involving Israeli settlements. But in court papers last year he admitted that he did ask Kislyak to see if Russia would vote against or delay the resolution. Court papers show Flynn made that request at the direction of Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner. It's unclear what impact, if any, the notes will have on Sullivan's sentencing decision. ___ Follow Eric Tucker and Chad Day on Twitter: https://twitter.com/etuckerAP and https://twitter.com/ChadSDay ___ Read the Flynn FBI interview notes: http://apne.ws/xfm8IsO
  • ‘Are you serious?’ Stranger buys teacher a tank of gasoline 
    ‘Are you serious?’ Stranger buys teacher a tank of gasoline 
    A Tennessee special education teacher learned a valuable lesson in kindness earlier this week. >> Read more trending news  Blake Hastings, who is working two jobs while pursuing her master’s degree at Middle Tennessee State University, was about to run out of gas when she pulled into a gas station in Spring Hill. Hastings had only a few dollars for gas, but a stranger solved that issue by filling her tank, WTVF reported. “This kind lady from the pump next to me told me to pull up behind her. At first I questioned her, I said, ‘Are you serious?’ and she was like ‘Yes of course, pull behind me,’” Hastings told the television station. Hastings learned the stranger had bought $600 worth of Kroger gift cards, and the fuel points she accumulated allowed her to buy gasoline for six cents a gallon, WTVF reported. So, to her surprise, Hastings received a full tank of gasoline. “I have no clue who she was. I don’t think she realized how much it touched me,” Hastings told the television station. “She was so eager to share her goodness.”
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC     
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC     
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE    
EVENT GUIDE    
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE    
FOLLOW & SHARE    
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS     
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS     
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
ABOUT US    
ABOUT US    
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEO Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.