Mark Stoops fires NIL-related shots at Georgia: ‘They bought some pretty good players’

ATHENS — Mark Stoops wasn’t done thinking about Georgia’s 51-13 win on Saturday night over his Kentucky.

While appearing on his weekly radio show, Stoops took ownership of his team not being ready to go against the Bulldogs. Georgia scored on all six of its first-half possesions and raced out to a 34-7 halftime lead.

But he also seemed to insinuate that Georgia has bought and paid for some of its players. And that Kentucky fans need to help give Stoops the ability to do the same.

“You’ve got to own it, you’ve got to solve it and then you’ve got to go do it,” Stoops said

Later on, Stoops was discussing the makeup of Georgia’s team. The Bulldogs have won back-to-back national championships. They’ve been ranked the No. 1 team for every week so far this season.

“That’s what they look like, you know what I mean, when you have 85 of them,” Stoops said. “I encourage anybody that’s disgruntled to pony up some more.”

Stoops’ frustration likely stems from the fact that he is now 0-8 against Smart. Historically, Georgia is 63-12-2 against the Wildcats.

“The other side of that is, if you want to do that, complain, deny or make excuses. And we’re not going to do that. It is what it is.

“Fans have that right. I give it to them. I just encourage them to donate more, because that’s what those dudes are doing. I can promise you Georgia, they bought some pretty good players. You’re allowed to these days. We could use some help.”

Read more at DawgNation.com



