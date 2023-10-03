Mark Richt announces Chick-fil-A Dawg Bowl charity event, shares chuckle with Kirby Smart

ATHENS --- College Football Hall of Fame coach Mark Richt made a special appearance at Georgia on Monday, sharing plans for an upcoming charity event.

Richt congratulated Coach Kirby Smart on his two national titles and the win at Auburn last Saturday, and he shared his vision for the eighth-year Bulldogs’ head coach.

“They’re putting me in the hall of fame in December,” Richt told Smart, noting his 86 wins in 101 games. “You’re already in, they just haven’t announced it yet.”

Richt, a two-time SEC Coach of the Year who coached the Bulldogs’ program from 2001-2015, will host “The Chick-fil-A Dawg Bowl 2023″ on Oct. 18 in Athens to benefit UGA research for Parkinson’s and Crohn’s disease.

Richt has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, and he shared that his 9-year-old granddaughter, Jadyn, has Crohn’s disease

Current Georgia players along with UGA stars like David Pollack, David Greene and Jon Stinchcomb are expected to compete in the event. There will be five championship belts awarded to winning teams at the event, including to Georgia players.

Read more at DawgNation.com.