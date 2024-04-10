Malaki Starks updates Georgia safety competition, dishes on newcomers KJ Bolden and Jake Pope

ATHENS — Malaki Starks is filling a different role for Georgia this spring.

As he recovers from shoulder surgery, the Georgia All-American has been forced to take a step back in Georgia’s defensive backfield.

It has allowed him to view his teammates through a different lens. As a clear leader in the secondary, he’s focused and building better relationships with everyone in the Georgia secondary.

“There’s a bunch of depth in that room. That room is very competitive,” Starks said. “Just to watch everybody go out every day and try to just compete, beat the guy in front of them in a healthy way. Healthy competition is something we talk about a lot in that room, and I see it from every guy. From the oldest guy in there to the youngest guy in there, they’re all going out there competing and trying to get better every day. It’s a good thing to see.”

