College

Malaki Starks updates Georgia safety competition, dishes on newcomers KJ Bolden and Jake Pope

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

Malaki Starks (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia defensive back Malaki Starks (24) during Georgia's game against UT Martin on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

ATHENS — Malaki Starks is filling a different role for Georgia this spring.

As he recovers from shoulder surgery, the Georgia All-American has been forced to take a step back in Georgia’s defensive backfield.

It has allowed him to view his teammates through a different lens. As a clear leader in the secondary, he’s focused and building better relationships with everyone in the Georgia secondary.

“There’s a bunch of depth in that room. That room is very competitive,” Starks said. “Just to watch everybody go out every day and try to just compete, beat the guy in front of them in a healthy way. Healthy competition is something we talk about a lot in that room, and I see it from every guy. From the oldest guy in there to the youngest guy in there, they’re all going out there competing and trying to get better every day. It’s a good thing to see.”

Read more at DawgNation.com

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!