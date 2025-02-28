Malaki Starks opening eyes and ears at 2025 NFL Combine, tales of blanketing Brock Bowers

INDIANAPOLIS — Malaki Starks stood in front of an assembled group of grizzled NFL combine media on Thursday with his charm turned up to “10.”

There might not be a more likable player at the combine than Starks, but more importantly, there might not be a better NFL prospect at the safety position.

Indeed, Kirby Smart went so far as to compare Starks to one of his former UGA teammates, NFL Hall of Famer Champ Bailey, after Starks’ glowing performance in the 34-3 season-opening win over Clemson.

“Yeah, when Champ was a freshman we were in 42, people don’t remember it, he would play middle field safety and he had range that was unheard of,” Smart said.

