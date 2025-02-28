College

Malaki Starks opening eyes and ears at 2025 NFL Combine, tales of blanketing Brock Bowers

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation
Malaki Starks (Getty) INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - FEBRUARY 27: Malaki Starks of Georgia speaks to the media during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 27, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images) (Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

INDIANAPOLIS — Malaki Starks stood in front of an assembled group of grizzled NFL combine media on Thursday with his charm turned up to “10.”

There might not be a more likable player at the combine than Starks, but more importantly, there might not be a better NFL prospect at the safety position.

Indeed, Kirby Smart went so far as to compare Starks to one of his former UGA teammates, NFL Hall of Famer Champ Bailey, after Starks’ glowing performance in the 34-3 season-opening win over Clemson.

“Yeah, when Champ was a freshman we were in 42, people don’t remember it, he would play middle field safety and he had range that was unheard of,” Smart said.

Read more at DawgNation.


0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!