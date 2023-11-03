Malaki Starks helped save the Missouri game as a freshman. What will he do as a follow-up?

ATHENS — The most important play in last year’s win over Missouri was made by then-freshman Malaki Starks. It wasn’t a leaping interception or a bone-shaking hit.

It was a tackle that prevented a 63-yard run from turning into a 64-yard run.

Starks came from the opposite side of the field to chase down running back Cody Schrader. The freshman safety finally wrangled Schrader down at the one-yard line. Missouri then had a false start penalty before having to settle for a field goal.

It was a four-point play by Starks in a game Georgia won by four points.

That play also illustrates why Starks has become not just one of the best players on Georgia’s team but one of the best defensive backs in the country. Starks was named a finalist this week for the Jim Thorpe Award, becoming the latest in a long line of Georgia defensive backs to do so.

“Confidence, knowledge of the system, leadership. He’s a great kid,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “He works every day. He listens, he’s extremely coachable. His parents did a wonderful job raising him. He’s just a joy to coach.”

As a sophomore, Starks has 29 tackles, 4 pass breakups and 2 interceptions.

That Starks is one of Georgia’s best players isn’t a surprise. On a team of top recruits, Starks might be the most athletically gifted. His heroics last year against Missouri illustrate that.

Perhaps the biggest difference between this version of Starks and last year’s is that Starks has taken up a key leadership role for the Bulldogs.

Read more at DawgNation.