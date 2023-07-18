College

LSU targets Georgia atop SEC, ‘just a matter of getting it done on the playing field’

Brian Kelly (Getty) ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 03: (L-R) Head coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs talks with head coach Brian Kelly of the LSU Tigers prior to the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 03, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) (Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Brian Kelly didn’t waste words or time identifying Georgia as the team to beat in the SEC, sharing that LSU is taking steps to do just that.

“We’ll only have that opportunity if we get into the championship game against Georgia,” said Kelly, whose first season in Baton Rouge was a rousing success with the Tigers topping Alabama en route to winning the SEC West Division.

“I know that, based upon how we’ve recruited and how we’ll continue to recruit, that we’ll have a football roster that will be able to compete against Georgia,” Kelly said.

