Loud Georgia bats silence No. 13 Florida with Sunday sweep

Georgia entered the weekend with many experts doubting its top-5 ranking.

The No. 4-ranked Bulldogs (24-2, 5-1 SEC) silenced the doubters and No. 13 Florida’s Condron Family Ballpark with a dominant road sweep.

UGA will leave Gainesville Sunday with the most fearsome offense in the country and a highly-improved pitching staff.

Georgia run-ruled Florida 15-4 on a day where the home crowd cheered more watching Florida’s basketball win in the NCAA Tournament than the baseball game right in front of it.

Read more at DawgNation.