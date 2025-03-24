College

Loud Georgia bats silence No. 13 Florida with Sunday sweep

By Jack Leo, DawgNation
Christian Adams (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia infielder/outfielder Christian Adams (5) during Georgia's game against Florida at Condron Family Ballpark in Gainesville, Fl., on Saturday, March 22, 2025. (Conor Dillon/UGAAA) (Conor Dillon/Conor Dillon/UGAAA)
By Jack Leo, DawgNation

Georgia entered the weekend with many experts doubting its top-5 ranking.

The No. 4-ranked Bulldogs (24-2, 5-1 SEC) silenced the doubters and No. 13 Florida’s Condron Family Ballpark with a dominant road sweep.

UGA will leave Gainesville Sunday with the most fearsome offense in the country and a highly-improved pitching staff.

Georgia run-ruled Florida 15-4 on a day where the home crowd cheered more watching Florida’s basketball win in the NCAA Tournament than the baseball game right in front of it.

Read more at DawgNation.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!