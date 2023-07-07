Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford shares thoughts on fellow UGA product Stetson Bennett

ATHENS — Matthew Stafford told reporters in Los Angeles that Stetson Bennett is coming along just fine with the Rams’ franchise.

“Stetson’s done a nice job,” Stafford said at the end of the Los Angeles Rams’ OTAs, per the RamsNewsWire.com

“Obviously it’s a lot to process and a lot to learn for a young guy. He’s done a nice job. He’s got great athleticism, throws it really well. He does a lot of things really well, so I’m happy for him.”

NEWSY: Tate Ratledge: Rival SEC stadium better than Georgia’s Sanford Stadium

Bennett is projected to back up Stafford, who returns after missing the end of last season with a spinal contusion.

Read more at DawgNation.com