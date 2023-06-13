College

LOOK: Top Georgia targets share highlights from another monster recruiting weekend

By Connor Riley, DawgNation.com

Sanford Stadium (Andrew Davis Tucker/Andrew Davis Tucker)

For the second-straight June weekend, social media was flooded with images from a massive recruiting weekend for Georgia.

There were 13 total official visitors in town this weekend. That comes after hosting 16 in the opening weekend of the month.

Multiple top Georgia targets were in town, with 5-star prospects KJ Bolden, Mike Matthews and Eddrick Houston being the headliners. But major names to know also include 4-star edge rusher Jordan Ross, 4-star offensive tackle Fletcher Westphal and 4-star running back Nathan Frazier.

