Latest Mel Kiper NFL mock draft places 3 Georgia Bulldogs in the first round

Georgia had three players taken in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. And if Mel Kiper Jr.’s latest NFL mock draft proves correct, the Bulldogs will match that total again.

In his pre-combine 2024 NFL Mock Draft, Kiper had tight end Brock Bowers landing with the New York Jets at pick No. 10, offensive tackle Amarius Mims going to the Dallas Cowboys with pick No. 24 and Kamari Lassiter coming off the board at pick No. 30 to the Baltimore Ravens.

Bowers is currently viewed as the top Georgia prospect. He’s the No. 1 tight end in this class and is consistently seen as a top 10 overall prospect.

But it wouldn’t come as a surprise if Bowers were to go lower than that, largely due to the fact that he does not play a premium position at tight end.

Read more at DawgNation.com