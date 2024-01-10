Latest Georgia QB recruiting drama short-lived in complex world of commits

ATHENS — The silent verbal commit, soft commit and hard commit have one thing in common: They ultimately mean nothing.

Jayden Maiava, we barely got to know ya.

Maiava, the Mountain West Conference Freshman of the Year at UNLV, committed to Georgia on Monday and flipped to USC on Tuesday.

It’s evidence of just how fickle the recruiting game has become amid these historically loose college football player acquisition times.

The “commitment” has always been part of the negotiation, though there was a time it seemed to mean more.

On some occasions at some places, players were paid— or their family/agent was paid — to make a public commitment.

Two of the primary reasons were to hold the player in place, and to generate recruiting momentum and attract others to the class.

Assistant coaches would leak commitment news to websites, who would then provide said team/player with a more favorable ranking or “bump.”

This is old news, but worth reviewing as such dealings remain self-serving, albeit, more complicated.

The “commitment” also set the bar for other schools recruiting that player to match or exceed the offer behind the scenes.

Read more at DawgNation.com