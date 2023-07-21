College

Lane Kiffin points finger at teams atop recruiting rankings in latest NIL rant

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

Kirby Smart 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship Game (1/9/23) Georgia after winning the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif., on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. (Photo by Tony Walsh) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Lane Kiffin went on a rant at SEC Media Days about how unfair about the NCAA transfer portal and NIL deals have made college football.

It’s worth pointing out Kiffin didn’t have a problem with inherent advantages programs have over others when it comes to facilities and, ahem, “recruiting power,” when he was the head coach at Southern Cal or Tennessee.

But now that Kiffin is leading Ole Miss, a program with more limited resources than its fanbase cares to acknowledge, he is full of talking points.

Read more at DawgNation.com

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!