Lane Kiffin points finger at teams atop recruiting rankings in latest NIL rant

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Lane Kiffin went on a rant at SEC Media Days about how unfair about the NCAA transfer portal and NIL deals have made college football.

It’s worth pointing out Kiffin didn’t have a problem with inherent advantages programs have over others when it comes to facilities and, ahem, “recruiting power,” when he was the head coach at Southern Cal or Tennessee.

But now that Kiffin is leading Ole Miss, a program with more limited resources than its fanbase cares to acknowledge, he is full of talking points.

Read more at DawgNation.com