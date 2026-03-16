Lady Dawgs are back in the NCAA Tournament

ATHENS, Ga. — The Georgia Lady Bulldog basketball team has garnered the No. 7 seed in Iowa City, Iowa and will play the winner of the play-in game between No. 10 seeds Virginia and Arizona State in the first round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament.

First round games will be played Saturday, with second round matchups set to take place on Monday. Game times and television designations will be announced later this evening.

The Lady Bulldogs are making their 37th appearance in the Big Dance, a total that is tied for third most among all NCAA Division I women’s basketball programs. Georgia ranks seventh in most wins in the tourney with 59 and fifth nationally with 96 total games played. This is the second appearance for the program under the leadership of head coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson.

Coach ABE earns her 13th NCAA tournament bid as a head coach. She is one of just four head coaches in women’s basketball history to take four different programs to the NCAA tourney.

This year’s Georgia team is led by four players with double figure scoring totals, paced by All-SEC First Team member Dani Carnegie. The sophomore guard averages 18.1 points per game, the highest single-season average for a Georgia player since Tasha Humphrey in 2006.

The Lady Bulldogs boasted a nine-win improvement compared to last season — the best turnaround in school history and the best in the SEC from last year to this year.

With a 22-9 overall record, Georgia has recorded three wins against top 20 teams, with victories against No. 16 Ole Miss, No. 11 Kentucky, and No. 5 Vanderbilt. It is the most top 20 wins for the program in a single season since 2010-11.