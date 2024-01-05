Lady Bulldogs beat Aggies to open SEC play

ATHENS, Ga. – A fast-paced defensive effort boosted the University of Georgia women’s basketball team past the Texas A&M Aggies, 54-50, in the Lady Bulldogs’ Southeastern Conference lid lifter Thursday evening before 3,425 spectators in Stegeman Coliseum.

Fifth-year senior forward Javyn Nicholson paced Georgia once again with her SEC-leading ninth double-double of the year. Nicholson scored 20 points and added 10 rebounds in 35 minutes of action.

Georgia (10-4, 1-0 SEC) opened the game on an 8-0 run and led 26-18 after one quarter.

The Lady Bulldogs continued to build on their lead in the second quarter. Both teams traded points before the Aggies used a six-point run to close the gap and get within one, 32-31. A back-and-forth effort on both sides kept the score within one as Georgia maintained the lead after the first half, 36-35.

A low scoring start to the third quarter saw five total points in the first six minutes. A 6-0 run gaveTexas A&M its first lead of the game, 43-39. The Lady Bulldogs’ defense kept the Aggies from scoring again as Georgia trailed by two, 43-41, heading into the final quarter.

Destiny Thomas tied the game at 43 with a turnaround jumper to open the fourth period. Four lead changes kept the game within two, 50-48, with Texas A&M leading in the final six minutes. Four points from Nicholson and a pair of made free throws from De’Mauri Flournoy gave Georgia its final 54-50 advantage.

Storylines from Today’s Game

Texas A&M’s 50 points were the fewest scored by a Georgia opponent this season

Georgia shot a season-best 9-of-10 (90%) from the free throw line

Georgia caused 22 Aggie turnovers, the most by Texas A&M this season

The Lady Bulldogs held the Aggies scoreless for the final 6:05 of the game

Georgia held Texas A&M’s Janiyah Barker to her third single-figures scoring performance this season

Georgia has forced double figure turnovers in every contest this season

This win evens the record in Stegeman Coliseum to 4-4

Career Highs/Player Superlatives

Javyn Nicholson tallied her fifth 20-point scoring effort of the season, recording her fifth-straight double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds

Destiny Thomas recorded double-digit rebounds for the fourth time this season, tying her season high with 11

Jordan Cole scored a season-high eight points, adding four rebounds and two steals

Zoesha Smith tallied six points, five rebounds, and three steals

Asia Avinger dished a team-high five assists while tying a season-high with three steals

What’s Next

Georgia will hit the road and travel to Fayetteville, Arkansas to face the Razorbacks on Sunday at 2 p.m.

