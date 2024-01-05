College

Lady Bulldogs beat Aggies to open SEC play

By UGA Sports Communications

Javyn Nicholson (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia forward Javyn Nicholson (35) during Georgia's game against Texas A&M at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Ga., on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. (Madison Keel/UGAAA) (Madison Keel/Madison Keel/UGAAA)

By UGA Sports Communications

ATHENS, Ga. – A fast-paced defensive effort boosted the University of Georgia women’s basketball team past the Texas A&M Aggies, 54-50, in the Lady Bulldogs’ Southeastern Conference lid lifter Thursday evening before 3,425 spectators in Stegeman Coliseum.

Fifth-year senior forward Javyn Nicholson paced Georgia once again with her SEC-leading ninth double-double of the year. Nicholson scored 20 points and added 10 rebounds in 35 minutes of action.

Georgia (10-4, 1-0 SEC) opened the game on an 8-0 run and led 26-18 after one quarter.

The Lady Bulldogs continued to build on their lead in the second quarter. Both teams traded points before the Aggies used a six-point run to close the gap and get within one, 32-31. A back-and-forth effort on both sides kept the score within one as Georgia maintained the lead after the first half, 36-35.

A low scoring start to the third quarter saw five total points in the first six minutes. A 6-0 run gaveTexas A&M its first lead of the game, 43-39. The Lady Bulldogs’ defense kept the Aggies from scoring again as Georgia trailed by two, 43-41, heading into the final quarter.

Destiny Thomas tied the game at 43 with a turnaround jumper to open the fourth period. Four lead changes kept the game within two, 50-48, with Texas A&M leading in the final six minutes. Four points from Nicholson and a pair of made free throws from De’Mauri Flournoy gave Georgia its final 54-50 advantage.

Storylines from Today’s Game

  • Texas A&M’s 50 points were the fewest scored by a Georgia opponent this season
  • Georgia shot a season-best 9-of-10 (90%) from the free throw line
  • Georgia caused 22 Aggie turnovers, the most by Texas A&M this season
  • The Lady Bulldogs held the Aggies scoreless for the final 6:05 of the game
  • Georgia held Texas A&M’s Janiyah Barker to her third single-figures scoring performance this season
  • Georgia has forced double figure turnovers in every contest this season
  • This win evens the record in Stegeman Coliseum to 4-4

Career Highs/Player Superlatives

  • Javyn Nicholson tallied her fifth 20-point scoring effort of the season, recording her fifth-straight double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds
  • Destiny Thomas recorded double-digit rebounds for the fourth time this season, tying her season high with 11
  • Jordan Cole scored a season-high eight points, adding four rebounds and two steals
  • Zoesha Smith tallied six points, five rebounds, and three steals
  • Asia Avinger dished a team-high five assists while tying a season-high with three steals

What’s Next

Georgia will hit the road and travel to Fayetteville, Arkansas to face the Razorbacks on Sunday at 2 p.m.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!