Ladd McConkey vents about back injury, excited for what comes next for Georgia

ATHENS — Perhaps no player benefitted more from the bye week than Ladd McConkey.

The standout wide receiver had been battling a back injury that caused him to miss Georgia’s first four games and left him limited in the next three. He had only 9 receptions for 107 yards entering the Florida game.

But against the hated Gators, McConkey looked like the best version of himself. He finished with 135 yards on 6 receptions. He also scored his first touchdown of the season.

“I’ve been feeling really good,” McConkey said. “After the game felt good. Had two good days of practice. Feel like the bye week was kind of huge for getting over the hump and taking the next step.”

Georgia’s offense was always going to be better with McConkey at full strength. That Georgia finally got that version of McConkey in its first game without Brock Bowers was an added bonus.

McConkey spoke about the frustrations with his back injury and what he’s been doing to manage the injury. It’s an everyday process that includes yoga and pilates.

“Not being out there, not being able to play, I was definitely pissed off,” McConkey said. “I wanted to be out there with my guys. It was definitely frustrating at times because I was missing games and there was really nothing I could do. Go through it all spring, summer, and then you get to playing and I’m out. It definitely was frustrating at times, but with nothing I could do about it, I just had to stay focused and grounded. When my times comes, had to be ready.”

