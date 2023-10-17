Ladd McConkey tops list of 3 Georgia playmakers to look for with Brock Bowers out

ATHENS — The Georgia football offensive will need to collectively step up to keep championship hopes alive after losing All-American Brock Bowers to injury.

The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs’ saw their play-making tight end go down with an ankle injury in the second quarter at Vanderbilt.

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck said after the game the Bulldogs are “fully expecting for the next guy to step up and make plays,” while also conceding it does hurt to not have him out there.”

Both things can and are able to be true, and now offensive coordinator Mike Bobo and his staff must go to work rebuilding offensive game plans.

Bowers had accounted for 41 catches for 567 yards and 4 TDs in addition to carrying the ball 6 times for 28 yards and another touchdown.

Georgia’s “Next Man Up” approach needs to be modified to “Next MEN Up,” as there is no player in college football that could fill Bowers’ shoes.

Here are three of the players on the Bulldogs’ team that Georgia desperately needs to get more out of now that Bowers is out:

Ladd McConkey

The best news to come out of the Vanderbilt game was that the talented and explosive McConkey, who missed the first four games of the season with a back injury, left Nashville with a healthy injury status.

