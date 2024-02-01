As Ladd McConkey shines at Senior Bowl, here is how Georgia football can replace him in 2024

ATHENS — To the surprise of no one who follows Georgia football, Ladd McConkey is having a strong week down at the Senior Bowl.

The performance will undoubtedly help McConkey come draft time as he looks to become the third Georgia receiver taken in the first two rounds of the NFL draft since Kirby Smart became head coach back in 2016.

McConkey’s playmaking ability this week has left more than a few wondering what if the talented wide receiver had been able to play against Alabama in the SEC championship game. He was clearly hobbled and finished the game with just 3 receptions for 38 yards.

McConkey was rarely at full health during the 2023 season, as he missed five games due to back and ankle injuries. While it undoubtedly hurt Georgia during the 2023 season, it did force the Bulldogs to find someone else to try and replicate what McConkey could bring to the offense.

“One of the best route runners that we have, he’s extremely quick in short area and then has great long speed,” Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo said of McConkey. “He’s good with the ball in his hand after the catch, a guy you can hand it to or throw it to.”

The most obvious candidate to replace McConkey would be Dillon Bell. His game is different from McConkey’s in that the junior Georgia wide receiver excels in tight spaces and is a much more physical runner than McConkey.

But Bell is a versatile piece that Bobo has already shown can do multiple things for Georgia. He carried the ball 25 times for 157 yards this past season, with most of those carries coming when Georgia was short-handed at running back early in the season.

The win against Tennessee showed what Bell could do as a focal point of the offense. He caught 5 passes for 90 yards and a touchdown. He also threw a touchdown pass in the win after lining up in the backfield.

Bell had another strong performance in the opening half of the Orange Bowl, catching 5 passes for 86 yards. It was a promising showing, especially when paired with the fact that quarterback Carson Beck will be back for Georgia next season.

