Ladd McConkey ‘puts on a show’ at opening Senior Bowl practice

MOBILE, Ala. — Ladd McConkey was the breakout star the opening day of Senior Bowl practice on Tuesday.

The outgoing Georgia receiver put defensive backs in the proverbial “blender,” his quickness and route running overwhelming defensive backs in coverage at practice at Hancock-Whitney Stadium on the University of South Alabama campus.

The “National” team, led by Heisman Trophy finalists Bo Nix and Michael Penix Jr., hold their Wednesday practice at 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (TV: NFL Network). SEC fans will be tuned in to see an “American team led by six Bulldogs, including McConkey, practices from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. (TV: NFL Network).

McConkey, needing to show NFL coaches and scouts just how explosive he can be when completely healthy, made a statement in the team’s first practice.

“I’m here to make another impression on these coaches, GMs and scouts,” said McConkey, who’s expected to take part in the 2:30 p.m. game on Saturday (TV: NFL Network).

“It’s another chance to compete, and it’s football and I’m having fun. It’s not like I’m out here doing something I don’t like, so it’s an opportunity to come out here and make some plays.”

Out routes, in route, deep passes and crosses, McConkey did it all, his quickness on another level from the defensive backs who struggled to keep up.

Georgia fans and SEC opponents saw flashes of this healthy version of McConkey the past three seasons, most recently on his video-game like run through the Florida State defense at the Orange Bowl.

McConkey missed the first four games of the season on account of a back injury and then suffered an ankle injury six games into his return, re-aggravating the injury when he attempted to come back and play against Tennessee.

McConkey has worked hard to rehabilitate his ankle, seeing renowned orthopedist Dr. William Andrews while training in nearby Pensacola leading up to the game.

“That (ankle) is a question people will have, and it’s a part of football, injuries are a part of the game,” McConkey said. “I’m going to do my best to rehab to stay on top of things.

