Ladd McConkey moves up in latest ESPN NFL mock draft following strong Senior Bowl

Former Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey had a very strong showing down in Mobile, Ala., as he impressed plenty of people with his route running and hands.

Those participating in the Senior Bowl took notice, with McConkey being voted the American Team’s top wide receiver in practice last week.

“It felt good, I feel a little rusty, too, I feel I could have got out of my breaks a little bit better on some of those routes,” McConkey said. “I go against the best of the best every single day at practice Georgia, I played against a lot of these guys here so it’s good to compete against them again.”

NFL personnel also came away impressed with McConkey, as the Georgia wide receiver seems to be moving up draft boards. In Matt Miller’s latest two-round NFL mock draft for ESPN, he had McConkey landing with the Carolina Panthers with the first pick of the second round.

“The Panthers didn’t do a great job surrounding rookie quarterback Bryce Young with talent at wide receiver in 2023 and must make major additions this offseason,” Miller wrote. “McConkey is the best route runner in the draft with excellent stop-start quickness and acceleration out of his cuts. He’s also sure-handed enough to be the Panthers’ No. 1 receiving option.”

