Kristopher Jones: The ‘Dawgs surge ahead of the Gators and Spartans in race for elite 4-star LB

Kristopher C. Jones is a player we’ve been studying for a while in the class of 2024.

The 4-star LB out of Virginia has a strong all-around background. He’s the son of a minister and he has a tireless work ethic.

He took an impactful three-day visit back in March that certified the fact that the ‘Dawgs were going to get an official visit.

Well, that official visit just took place over the weekend.

The LB board for the ‘Dawgs feels like a soap opera so far this cycle. The Bulldogs signed one of the best hauls that any school will ever assemble in the 2023 cycle with All-Americans CJ Allen, Troy Bowles and Raylen Wilson.

That has made the 2024 recruiting crop at that spot a little ... complicated.

