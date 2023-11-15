Kirk Herbstreit shares why Georgia jumped Ohio State in College Football Playoff rankings

ATHENS — After a resounding 52-17 win over Ole Miss, the Georgia Bulldogs moved back into the top spot of the College Football Playoff rankings.

Georgia came in at No. 1 in the Week 12 College Football Playoff rankings, moving ahead of Ohio State to take the top spot. Other than the flipping of Georgia and Ohio State, the top 8 remained unchanged.

It’s clear there has become a top echelon in the sport, with Georgia sitting at No. 1 for now.

“The big thing, if you really pull it back, they’re healthy,” ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit said on the telecast. “They’re peaking at the right time. This is the Georgia team that I think everybody envisioned being and living up to that standard of the last couple of years. It’s a different kind of team, they don’t have those game wreckers like Jalen Carter, but they are good and they are healthy and heading in the right direction.”

While there is some separation at the top, there will also likely be some clarity in the coming weeks. No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan play each other next week. No. 5 Washington and No. 6 Oregon could potentially meet up in the Pac-12 championship game.

Georgia meanwhile has a game set with No. 8 Alabama in the SEC championship game. The Crimson Tide are 9-1 and 7-0 in SEC play.

Before the Bulldogs take on Alabama, they have business in Knoxville, Tenn. to attend to. The Volunteers landed at No. 18 in the most recent College Football Playoff rankings and are coming off a 36-7 loss to No. 9 Missouri. The Tigers are the highest-ranked two-loss team in the country at this point.

