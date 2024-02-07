Kirk Herbstreit allegedly encouraged Dylan Raiola to flip to Nebraska

Dylan Raiola was a long-time Georgia commit, only for him to flip to Nebraska just before the start of the early signing period in December.

Many wanted to see Raiola help restore Nebraska to its past glory, and one of those people seems to be Kirk Herbstreit.

Dominic Raiola, Dylan’s father and a former All-American at Nebraska, revealed in an interview with Adam Gorney of Rivals that Herbstreit called the elder Raiola to encourage Dylan to flip his commitment from Georgia to Nebraska.

“When he saw the smoke about Dylan entertaining Nebraska, he called me,” Dominic Raiola said. “’Dude, Is this true? He [Dylan] got to do it. He got to do it.’ His [Herbstreit] affinity for Nebraska, for a guy like that to tell me and get behind me. I knew he needed to do it. But I wasn’t going to sit here and say ‘You need to go change that place or be a part of the change of that place.’

