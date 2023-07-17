College

Kirby Smart’s Waffle House football epiphany, humble beginnings after NFL cut

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation.com

Kirby Smart (Getty) INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 09: Head coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs celebrates after defeating the TCU Horned Frogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at SoFi Stadium on January 09, 2023 in Inglewood, California. Georgia defeated TCU 65-7. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation.com

ATHENS — Kirby Smart will take the stage in Nashville at SEC Media Days this week on top of the college football world, a defending two-time national championship coach with an eight-figure salary.

But Smart admits coaching wasn’t his dream growing up, and he certainly didn’t spend time considering the possibility while playing for the Bulldogs under Ray Goff and Jim Donnan.

“You’re supposed to be looking at (your future) all your life,” Smart said, “but something about sports. you don’t look at it until you have to.”

Read more at DawgNation.com.

