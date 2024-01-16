Kirby Smart’s Georgia beats Kalen DeBoer’s ‘new’ Alabama on pivotal hire

ATHENS — Kirby Smart didn’t have to wait until September to get his first big win over new Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer.

Smart’s Georgia program won a pivotal hiring battle for the services of elite defensive coach Travaris Robinson.

Robinson turned down an offer to become DoBoer’s defensive coordinator at Alabama to stick with co-defensive coordinator position he accepted with the Bulldogs on Sunday.

It’s a decision that says everything about the state of the programs, with Robinson having knowledge of what the Tide is bringing back next season.

Fans might not grasp just how big of a win it is for Georgia to beat Alabama for “T-Rob,” as it will surely carry over into when the teams’ meet on Sept. 28 in Tuscaloosa.

Consider, the 42-year-old Robinson was a first-team All-SEC safety at Auburn who went on to play in the NFL, which demands great respect from players.

Robinson has also proven himself as a recruiter and position coach, as both of the Alabama cornerbacks he developed the past two seasons are projected first-round picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Recruits know ‘T-Rob’

Fact is, elite defensive back recruits and current Tide players know more about Robinson than DeBoer.

The new Alabama head coach has had a successful but somewhat obscure career, not gaining national traction until finding success with Michael Penix Jr. leading his Washington team the past two seasons.

Tide fans were hoping that the presence of legendary coach Nick Saban, who retired last Wednesday, might somehow hold value for coaches and players abandoning the program.

But Alabama go-to receiver Isaiah Bond has already transferred to Texas, and now the Tide has lost the best recruiter and most promising assistant in Robinson to Georgia.

