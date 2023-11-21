Kirby Smart will win more national titles than Nick Saban, per ESPN star

ATHENS — Peter Burns has no problem looking ahead and predicting Georgia will win the SEC Championship Game and College Football Playoffs.

Burns, for that matter, is predicting Kirby Smart maintaining greatness even beyond this season.

“If you told me who is going to have more national championships underneath their belt, Nick Saban or Kirby Smart, I would absolutely put my money on Kirby Smart,” Burns said during his appearance Monday night on the Ingles On the Bear Show.

“I ain’t picking against Georgia until they lose a game,” he said. “I don’t care if its the rest of the season, I don’t care if its 2025, I don’t care if its 2031.”

Saban, 72, has won seven national championships -- four of his six at Alabama came with Smart as his defensive coordinator and chief recruiter.

Smart, 47, played for the national championship three of his first seven seasons as a head coach, winning two of them and currently working on a third.

