Kirby Smart will love what Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint had to say about his statistical production

ATHENS — Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint has had the two best statistical games of his career in consecutive weeks. He hauled in 7 passes in the win over South Carolina and followed that up with a personal-best 94 receiving yards in the win over UAB.

Yet for the senior wide receiver, the numbers carry almost no weight.

“I really don’t care about stats or catches, anything like that. I care about winning. I don’t like to lose. I am a sore loser, I think everyone knows this,” Rosemy-Jacksaint said. “My goal is no matter what I have to do at the end of the day no matter what I got to do, if I got to go to tight end, whatever. I just want to win.

“The stats and catches are cool and all that. At the end of the day, you can have all the stats [but] if you’re losing, I don’t care about stats. I want to win.”

This mindset helps explain why Rosemy-Jacksaint is the best perimeter blocker on the team. Prior to becoming a trusted target for quarterback Carson Beck, Rosemy-Jacksaint carved out a role for himself thanks to his blocking. He famously helped clear the way for Brock Bowers’ touchdown in the national championship game win over Alabama.

In Rosemy-Jacksaint’s fourth year in the Georgia program, the statistical production is finally catching up to the other areas of the game where Rosemy-Jacksaint excels. Despite missing the team’s first game due to internal team discipline, only Bowers has more receiving yards than Rosemy-Jacksaint’s 182. He also caught a touchdown in the win over Ball State.

