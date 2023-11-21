Kirby Smart updates recovery process for Brock Bowers, what had the tight end fired up in Tennessee

ATHENS — It’s rare to see Brock Bowers show much of any emotion. This is a player who routinely shrugs at his own incredible catches after all.

So when Oscar Delp noticed that Bowers was really animated at the bottom of a pile in the second half of Georgia’s win over Tennessee, he knew he had to get the start tight end out of there

“Yeah, I mean, Bowers usually doesn’t freak out under the pile, and I saw him start freaking out so I knew something was wrong,” Delp said. “So I just tried to get in there and get him out as quickly as possible. I didn’t really know what was going on. I didn’t want anything to escalate any further, didn’t want any flags thrown for sure. So I just tried to get in there and get him out.”

Neither Bowers nor Delp elaborated on what actually happened at the bottom of the pile on Saturday.

“Stuff happens at the bottom of the pile. I don’t, tempers flare and it is what it is,” Bowers said.

For the most part, Bowers’ play did the talking on Saturday. In his second game back from tightrope surgery, Bowers caught 7 passes for 60 yards and a touchdown. While it doesn’t match up to what he did against Auburn or Kentucky, it was another positive step forward for the star tight end.

Bowers told reporters he felt good after the game. On Monday, Georgia coach Kirby Smart provided a deeper update on Bowers and how he is doing in his still on-going recovery process. He returned to the field after just 26 days following his surgery.

With Ladd McConkey and Rara Thomas both dealing with injuries, it’s imperative Georgia makes sure Bowers is out there to help Carson Beck and the offense operate at a high level.

“Brock feels good. He’s a little sore,” Smart said. “What’s happening is he’s on his ankle more during the game and getting live-tackled. With the catches he’s got, there’s more soreness after the game than there is during the week. So the recovery takes a little longer with that process. We go lighter on him early in the week because if you don’t he’ll overwork himself.”

