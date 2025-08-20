Kirby Smart unsure if All-American punter Brett Thorson will be ready to start 2025

ATHENS — Georgia had just one player named as a First Team All-American by The Associated Press.

Coach Kirby Smart does not know if the Bulldogs will have said player available when the Bulldogs open the 2025 season against Marshall on Aug. 30.

Georgia punter Brett Thorson is still recovering from knee surgery he had to repair his ACL and MCL. Thorson picked up the injury in the SEC Championship game win over the Texas Longhorns.

Thorson has been out working at practice this fall, with the hope of being ready to go for the 2025 season. But it remains to be seen if that will be the case.

