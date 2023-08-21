College

Kirby Smart tops Georgia football Scrimmage 2 Stock Report

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

Tate Ratledge, Carson Beck, Brock Vandagriff (UGA Sports Comm) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

ATHENS — Kirby Smart spent most of his Scrimmage 2 press conference talking about quarterbacks, which seemed to suit him just fine.

But the eighth-year head coach did throw out a few nuggets of information, and there were some trained eyes watching at Sanford Stadium who relayed interesting tidbits.

At this stage of the preseason, it’s all about listening closely to what the head coach says — and doesn’t say -- and tapping into background information.

Georgia football will soon take the field for all to see, opening the season with a 6 p.m. game against UT-Martin on Sept. 2 in Athens before a noon kick against Ball State at Sanford Stadium on Sept. 9 and a 3:30 p.m. game with South Carolina on Sept. 16.

