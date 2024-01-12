Kirby Smart talks Georgia quarterback situation following Jayden Maiava flip

ATHENS — Georgia briefly had four scholarship quarterbacks after the Bulldogs landed a commitment from UNLV transfer Jayden Maiava.

That lasted just over a day, as Maiava ultimately flipped that commitment from Georgia to USC.

So for now, Georgia will forge ahead with Carson Beck, Gunner Stockton and Ryan Puglisi as the three scholarship quarterbacks on the roster.

Smart spoke about his quarterback room following the Maiava flip and what it looks like moving forward.

“No, not really surprised. Nothing surprises me anymore,” Smart said in a radio appearance on 92.9 The Game in Atlanta. “It’s go with the flow, who can adapt best and take the information you’re given, take the opportunities to get players you’re given and make the most of it. That’s what we’ve done. I’m very pleased and confident.

“I thought Puglisi had a great set of bowl practices. We got to see him firsthand and go out and be the quarterback against the defense. I got to watch him throw and do things. I thought Gunner got valuable experience in terms of being able to get in the game and go play. That’s big. You’re always looking to have some depth in that room.”

Even if Maiava had stuck around, he would’ve been behind Beck.

After a stellar 2023 season, Beck announced he would be returning for the 2024 season. In his first season as a starter, Beck threw for 24 touchdowns passes while passing for 3,941 yards.

With a full season under his belt, Smart is eager to see how Beck continues to grow and help the Georgia program.

“I think it’s a huge momentum builder, gives a lot of confidence in the program that things are headed in the right direction,” Smart said. “He has enough confidence in us as coaches and as a staff to continue to lead and direct him in the right direction. It’s ultimately a business decision for him, and he’s looking at it as, can he grow and extend his NFL career by being a Georgia another year, therefore being more prepared for the NFL when he goes.”

Read more at DawgNation.