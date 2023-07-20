College

Kirby Smart talks Georgia football uniforms: One that’s a favorite, another that’s ‘hideous’

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Kirby Smart typically doesn’t spend much time discussing Georgia football uniform combinations, but he made an exception this week.

Smart revealed one of this favorite UGA uniform combinations during his appearance on the so-called “Radio Row” at the SEC Media Days at the Grand Hyatt in downtown Nashville.

Smart was appearing on Atlanta’s 680 The Fan with Chuck Oliver when the topic of Georgia’s 2020 throwback uniforms came up on Tuesday.

“You may be referring to the Covid year Arkansas Classics, we did the throwback 40-year thing,” Smart said after Oliver initiated the uniform discussion. “I don’t know if we’ll ever wear those uniforms again, but that was a tough game, that was the game Stetson (Bennett) came in.”

