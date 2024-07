Sometimes it helps to have friends in high places.

Nic Fink, a Georgia alum, took home second place in the 100-meter breaststroke on Sunday.

It may have been the event of the Olympics so far, with the difference between the gold medal and fourth place being .08 seconds.

Fink actually tied with Adam Peaty of Great Britain, finishing .02 seconds off the gold medal pace.

Read more at DawgNation.