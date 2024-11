ATHENS — A new batch of College Football Playoff rankings dropped on Tuesday night.

Yet Kirby Smart’s opinion on the College Football Playoff committee remains unchanged.

“I think they value wins and losses,” Smart said.

“And so they place people based on a column, a column of wins and a column of losses, not on the eye test of going to watch them play and see them and see who they played.”

