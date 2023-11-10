Kirby Smart shares where he still wants to see Carson Beck improve: ‘He’s not going to be perfect’

ATHENS — Carson Beck has done everything that’s been asked of him to this point. He’s led Georgia to an unbeaten record, keeping the offense humming even without Brock Bowers being available for the past two weeks.

On Saturday, Beck can potentially check off another key Georgia goal. A win over Ole Miss would give Georgia the SEC East. The Bulldogs could also clinch the division by seeing Missouri beat Tennessee on Saturday.

But Georgia will be far more focused on beating No. 9 Ole Miss. The weather isn’t expected to be great during the night game in Sanford Stadium, with rain expected in the forecast.

Beck is going to need to be at his best on Saturday. Not just in his reads and checks, but in how he leads this Georgia football team into a pivotal November game.

“His leadership to continue to improve and exert his confidence and put his touch on his personality with those guys is something,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said on what he wants to see from his quarterback. “He’s into all the ball stuff. He could be cleaner on some things in the pocket. He could be cleaner on some protection things, but he’s going to make mistakes because we put him in a position to make three to four decisions every play.

“So he’s not going to be perfect, but I can accept that. I just want him to continue to grow as a leader and commanding of the offense.”

On the season, Beck has completed 72 percent of his passes this season. He’s thrown for 250 yards in every game, while tossing 16 touchdowns to 4 interceptions.

