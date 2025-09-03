College

Kirby Smart shares ‘what’s next’ for Gunner Stockton, areas he expects improvement

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation
Gunner Stockton (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) during Georgia's game against Marhsall on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)
By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

ATHENS — Georgia quarterbacks are coached up to take what the defense gives, but there’s a process to that, and Kirby Smart is counting on Gunner Stockton to progress.

“Next step is to continue to gain confidence,” Smart said of Stockton, who was 14-of-24 passing for 190 yards with 2 touchdowns in addition to leading the Bulldogs in rushing with 10 carries for 73 yards and two rushing scores.

“(That’s) in trusting his offensive line for play action shot plays, and the two-minute (offense) before the half.”

Read more at DawgNation.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!