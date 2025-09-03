Kirby Smart shares ‘what’s next’ for Gunner Stockton, areas he expects improvement

ATHENS — Georgia quarterbacks are coached up to take what the defense gives, but there’s a process to that, and Kirby Smart is counting on Gunner Stockton to progress.

“Next step is to continue to gain confidence,” Smart said of Stockton, who was 14-of-24 passing for 190 yards with 2 touchdowns in addition to leading the Bulldogs in rushing with 10 carries for 73 yards and two rushing scores.

“(That’s) in trusting his offensive line for play action shot plays, and the two-minute (offense) before the half.”

Read more at DawgNation.