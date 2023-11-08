College

Kirby Smart shares practice challenges, Lane Kiffin insight entering Top 10 showdown

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

10/07/23 - Kentucky vs. Georgia Georgia head coach Kirby Smart before Georgias game against Kentucky on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart was back in his typical Tuesday coaching comfort zone, the game plan in as the clock ticks down to the biggest home game of the season.

The No. 2-ranked Bulldogs play host to a No. 9-ranked Ole Miss team that enters Sanford Stadium looking for what would be the biggest win of Lane Kiffin’s career.

The Rebels have a capable dual-threat quarterback in Jaxson Dart, a franchise tailback in Quinshon Judkins and an opportunistic defense that will throw the kitchen sink at quarterback Carson Beck.

Smart said up front this game would be a “helluva challenge,” particularly if UGA is without All-American linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson (forearm) and All-American tight end Brock Bowers (ankle).

Here were three key takeaways from Smart’s Tuesday night presentation at Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall:

Tough prep

Smart’s Georgia teams always have “answers” on offense and defense when it comes to the in-game adjustments, something that has sometimes gone unnoticed during the Bulldogs’ historic 26-game wins streak.

But Lane Kiffin’s team presents some unique challenges, Smart explained.

“It’s a tough prep because they do a lot of different things offensively and create a lot of problems on defense,” Smart said. “I mean they create TFLs, and they create a lot of havoc. So, trying to stay ahead of the sticks and ahead of the chains.”

